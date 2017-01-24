Ignis, the compact crossover from Maruti Suzuki, is just a couple of days old in India, but the car is already gearing up for an update in the country. Emerging reports suggest that Ignis AMT, which is now being offered in the mid-variants of the crossover, could be updated with more features soon.

A report of Oncars.in says that Maruti is likely to update Ignis AMT with features that are currently missing from its list. AMT is offered only in Delta and Zeta variants of Ignis, which misses out on features such as Smartplay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and navigation, automatic climate control, driver seat height-adjuster and a reversing camera. While this is believed to have done to keep the price of the AMT in check, Maruti Suzuki does not want to lose its customers.

Ignis, the third model sold through Nexa premium dealership of Maruti, is built on a new generation rigid platform and comes with two engine options — 1.2L VVT petrol and 1.3L DDiS 190 diesel engine. The petrol as well as the diesel trims come with AGS technology. While the petrol mill in Ignis is tuned to churn out 82bhp of power at 6000rpm with a torque of 113Nm at 4200rpm, the diesel mill generates 74bhp of power at 4000 rpm along with a torque of 190Nm at 2000 rpm.

The bookings for Ignis are underway and the car commands a waiting period of up to 10 weeks for the petrol models, while the diesel variants have a waiting period of up to 12 weeks.

Source: Oncars.in