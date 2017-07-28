The passenger vehicle sales in India witnessed the dominance of two carmakers in June -- Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. While seven models of Suzuki made it to the list of top 10 passenger vehicles sold last month, Hyundai's three models also made their way into the charts.

According to the date released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), it is Maruti Suzuki Alto again that is in the top spot with sales of 14,856 units. Hyundai's Grand i10, which was at third position in June 2016, is second this year in the same month. The Grand i10 found 12,317 takers in June. Third and the fourth place in the sales chart of June has been taken by Maruti Suzuki compact sedan -- the Dzire and its tall-boy hatchback Wagon R.

While, the Dzire clocked 12,050 units of sales, the Wagon R came 4th with 10,668 units. Hyundai's Elite i20 featured in the fifth position with sales of 10,609 units.

Maruti Suzuki Swift retaining its sixth position sold 9,902 units in June. The premium hatchback Baleno came seventh with sale of 9,057 units in June 2017. The Vitara Brezza, the compact SUV clocked 8,293 units of sales and took the eighth position. Hyundai's Creta grabbed the ninth position with sale of 6,436 units in June while Maruti's Suzuki Celerio hatchback with 6,375 units sales rounded off the list.