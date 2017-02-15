Maruti Suzuki has launched Ertiga limited edition priced in the range of Rs 7.85 lakh to Rs 8.10 lakh ex-showroom, New Delhi. The new limited edition model is offered in VXi and VDi variant, and in new Exquisite Maroon, Superior White and Silky Silver colours options.

The Ertiga limited edition comes with an array of add-ons inside out. Apart from new colour option, it features newly designed alloy wheels, Chrome fog-lamp bezel and body side molding, and special decal at the rear.

Interior is spruced up with premium seat covers, plush Interiors with Glistening accent finish, front seat armrest, dual-tone steering cover, white ambient light, cushion pillows and wooden finish interior styling kit.

Launched in 2012, Maruti Suzuki has sold over three lakh Ertiga MPV till date. "Ertiga is a complete MPV package which offers space, versatility, technology and convenience. The all-new features of Ertiga limited edition highlight the company's focus on building a customer connect through product differentiation while creating delight. Customers have always loved the Ertiga for its elegant style, contemporary looks and flexibility. This limited edition will further strengthen brand Ertiga," said R. S. Kalsi, Executive Director Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

The limited edition comes powered by the same petrol and diesel mills. While Ertiga's 1.3 multi-jet diesel engine develops 89bhp of power and 200Nm of torque, it also gets SHVS small hybrid system. The petrol mill is a 1.4-litre K Series unit that produces 94bhp and 130Nm mated to five-speed transmission.

Ertiga is one of the MPVs with consistent monthly sales despite the market situation is not in favour of MPVs after the arrival of compact SUVs. It is also conveniently priced under 10 lakh reeling in many big families.