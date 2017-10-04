Maruti Suzuki is expected to add a new cross-hatch of its popular model the Celerio to its portfolio in India soon. Expected to be called the Celerio X, the new hatchback crossover of Maruti has started reaching the dealerships of the company ahead of its imminent launch.

GaadiWaadi has shared the images of the new Celerio X, which is believed to have been taken at a dealer yard of the company. The images show a fleet of Orange colour Celerio X, suggesting that the new cross-hatch is likely to be available in a single colour.

A leaked document had earlier revealed that the new Celerio X will be offered in four variants: Vxi, Vxi (O), Zxi and Zxi (O). All the variants are likely to get the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) option.

In its new avatar, the Celerio X is expected to get black body cladding along with features like roof rails and black alloy wheels. There might also be changes in the dimensions of the Celerio in its crossover avatar and the brand seems to have increased the ground clearance. The overall design of the Celerio X remains largely similar to the standard hatchback model.

The Celerio X is likely to get a roomier cabin with features like touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio controls and safety features like ABS with EBD and airbags.

The powertrains of the Celerio X is likely to be the same 998cc, K-series petrol engine of the hatchback that produces 67hp of power and 90Nm of torque. The new Celerio X will take on the likes of Renault Kwid Climber. In terms of pricing, expect it to get a price tag of around Rs 5.5 lakh.