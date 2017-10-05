Maruti Suzuki's soon-to-be-launched hatchback-crossover Celerio X is the talk doing the rounds in the auto corridors right now. If it was the spy images of the new Celerio X from the dealership yards of the company that made headlines a day before, this time around, it is the leaked brochure of the cross-hatch that has hit the web.

The images of the Celerio X brochure have been shared by folks at TeamBHP and they give a clear picture of all that the new crossover of Maruti Suzuki has in store for auto enthusiasts in the country.

In the new crossover avatar, the Celerio will be called the Celerio X and will come in eight variants - Vxi, Vxi (O), Vxi AMT, Vxi AMT (O), Zxi, Zxi (O), Zxi AMT and Zxi AMT (O). To be available in both manual and AMT (automated manual transmission) options, the Celerio X will get power from the same 998cc, K-series petrol engine of the hatchback that produces 67hp of power and 90Nm of torque.

In terms of dimensions, the Celerio X is slightly longer and wider than the regular hatchback Celerio. It now measures 3,715 mm long, 1,635 mm wide, 1,565 mm tall and comes with the same wheelbase of 2,425 mm. It offers a ground clearance of 120 mm and has a 235 litre boot.

The Celerio X will be offered in five body shades-- Orange, Blue, Brown, White and Grey and will get driver side airbags as standard. The top-end Vxi (O) and Zxi (O) variants get safety features like ABS and passenger side airbag.

The highlight of the Celerio X is its black body kit with features like matte black rear bumper, black wheel arch cladding and black side moulding. At the front, the new Celerio X gets dual-tone bumper with new front grille. The grille gets black surrounding extending to the fog lamps of the model. There is also black ORVMs, door handles and blacked-out B-pillar. Other notable changes include ORVM with integrated turn signals, rood rails and new seats with orange accents.

On the feature front, the Celerio X will get steering mounted audio controls, tilt steering, key-less entry, defogger, 14-inch lack alloy wheels, height adjustable driver's seat and much more.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce the launch of the new Celerio X soon. Some of the dealers of Maruti have started accepting the bookings for the new Celerio X for a token amount of RS 10,000. In its new avatar, the Celerio X is likely to be priced at around Rs 5.5 lakh.