After the successful launch of the Ignis, Baleno is the next up to be launched via Maruti Suzuki's premium dealership chain Nexa. India's largest car maker's first hot hatch back will enter market in February. The carmaker is currently testing the Baleno RS on Indian roads.

Here are some details that will give you better idea about the fourth Nexa product in the pipeline.

Design

The go faster version of the Baleno will feature some changes to differentiate it from the regular models. The Baleno RS will come with a sportier front and rear bumpers. The rear bumper will feature dual-toned scheme with faux diffusers. It will also get side skirts and new diamond-cut alloy wheels in dark shade.

Engine and transmission

The biggest talk point in the Baleno RS is the Boosterjet engine. This is the first turbo-petrol model from Maruti Suzuki. The mill is expected to dish out 110bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. It will be either mated to five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Braking power

One of the promising additions in the Baleno RS is disc brakes for all four wheels. Apart from the Fiat Abarth Punto, this will be the only affordable hatchback in the country to be equipped with all-wheel disc brakes. The braking will be assisted by ABS, while dual airbags will be offered as standard fitment.

Features

Baleno RS will also boast of bi-xenon projector headlamps with LED DRLs, auto headlamps and wipers, reverse camera and parking sensors, automatic climate control, electric adjust and folding wing mirrors and 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay entertainment system with navigation.

Price and rivals

The Baleno RS will be pricier than the regular 1.2-litre petrol variants. It means the vehicle is expected to be price around Rs 9 lakh. The go faster Baleno will be pitted against Fiat Abarth Punto, Ford Figo 1.5-litre petrol and Volkswagen Polo GT TSI.