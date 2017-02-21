Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the jazzed-up version of the Baleno, the Baleno RS, on March 3. The go-faster version will be sold via the Nexa premium dealership chain and some dealers have already received some units.

Maruti Suzuki had showcased the Baleno RS as a concept at Auto Expo 2016. The car was displayed in blue. Now, the car has been spotted in red at an unidentified dealer yard. The final-spec version has retained most of the add-ons on the concept.

Since Baleno RS is a sporty version, Maruti Suzuki has added a styling kit. The kit includes tweaked front and rear bumper with sportier stance, mesh-type front grille and side skirts. The rear bumper sports a dual-tone scheme and faux diffuser. One of the most striking features of Baleno RS will be diamond-cut alloy wheels in dark shade.

On the interior, the RS version will boast an all-black set up. It is also rumoured to get flat-bottom steering wheel and RS badging on the seat covers. The upholstery will have a contrast-stitching complementing the sporty theme of the exterior.

The highlight of Baleno RS is its heart. It will be powered by a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine. This is the first turbo-petrol mill in a Maruti Suzuki car. According to the leaked spec sheet, the Boosterjet engine will produce 100bhp at 5,500rpm and 150Nm of torque between 1,700 and 4,500rpm.

Baleno RS is expected to be sold only on the top-spec Alpha trim. It will come with the entire features standard on the Alpha trim, such as the Bi-xenon automatic headlamps with LED DRLs, reverse camera and parking sensors, electric adjust and folding wing mirrors with indicators and 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay entertainment system with navigation. the Baleno RS will also boast of disc brakes on all four wheels.

The hot hatch is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Source: Motoroids