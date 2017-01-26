Maruti Suzuki's next big launch is Baleno RS, a go faster version of Baleno unveiled at the Auto Expo 2016. The third model to be launched via the Nexa premium chain is expected in February and specifications of the car have been leaked online.

Maruti Suzuki has already confirmed that Baleno RS will be powered by 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol engine. Reports were suggesting nearly 110bhp from this motor till date. However, the specifications sheet leaked online via TeamBHP forum indicates that the mill will churn out only 100bhp at 5,500rpm. This will be a let-down for enthusiasts who were expecting a proper hot hatch from India's largest carmaker.

On the plus side, the detuned engine is expected to return better fuel efficiency. The 1.0-litre BoosterJet is the first turbo petrol engine to be fitted in a Maruti Suzuki car. It will develop 150Nm of torque in Baleno RS between 1,700 and 4,500rpm. The mill will be mated to five-speed manual transmission.

The leaked image confirms availability of disc brakes on all four wheels of Baleno RS. Apart from Fiat Abarth Punto, this will be the only affordable hatchback in the country to be equipped with all-wheel disc brakes. The braking will be assisted by ABS, while dual airbags will be offered as standard fitment.

Baleno RS will measure 3,995mm in length, 1,745mm in width, 1,510mm in height and 2,520mm in wheelbase. Baleno RS will also boast of bi-xenon projector headlamps with LED DRLs, auto headlamps and wipers, reverse camera and parking sensors, automatic climate control, electric folding wing mirrors and 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay entertainment system with navigation.

To differentiate it from the regular models of Baleno, the RS version will come with a sportier front and rear bumpers. The rear bumper will feature dual-toned scheme with faux diffusers. It will also get side skirts and diamond-cut alloy wheels in dark shade.

Source:TeamBHP