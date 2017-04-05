The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a higher note during the morning session of the trade. But later moved into negative region.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 29,996.03 points, touched a high of 30,007.48 and a low of 29,817.69 points.

On Monday the Sensex closed at 29,910.22 points while it was a trading holiday on Tuesday.

The Sensex is trading at 29,852.61 points down by 57.61 points or 0.19 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange(NSE) opened at 9,264.40 points after closing at 9,237.85 points on Monday.

The Nifty is trading at 9,222.25 points at 9.35 am.