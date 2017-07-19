He is referred to as the new Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona are desperately trying to bringing him at the Camp Nou, but French side PSG are not at all willing to sell their midfield jewel Marco Verratti. Even Real Madrid are running after the 24-year-old Italian.

Jose Mourinho has stepped up now. He wants Verratti at Manchester United after failing to land Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur, reports Italian digital portal Tutto Mercato Web.

A recent development could hasten Verratti's move to Manchester United. Spanish publication Sport has claimed that the midfield maestro is holding talks of recruiting the famed Mino Raiola as his agent.

Raiola, needless to say, has been the key man for United in recent years, giving go-ahead signals to his high-profiled clients like Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to join the 20-time English league champions.

Not only that, it has been reported that Jose Mayorga, one of United's chief scouts, has held talks with Verratti's representatives over a transfer.

With the stars almost looking in favour of Manchester United, question remains if the Red Devils can actually manage to beat the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and most importantly, PSG, to secure Verratti's services.

After Spurs showed no interest at all in selling Eric Dier, Mourinho might have just two transfer targets left to bolster United's midfield -- Nemanja Matic of Chelsea and Verratti. Brazilian midfielder Fabinho too was a hot transfer target for the club but it seems, the final stage of talks never really materialised.

The relationship between Verratti and his current agent Donato Di Campli has reportedly soured after the latter made vitriolic comments against PSG. The player later had to apologise to the club and mentioned that whatever his agent said was not in any way, Verratti's personal view.

France football legend Patrick Kluivert claimed last month that PSG may be valuing Verratti at over €100m, and it is very difficult to convince the club in selling one of their star players if that audacious figure is not met.

Verrati's present contract with the French side is until June 30 2021.

Marco Verratti club career stats - as on July 20, 2017