Manohar Parrikar will reportedly resign as the defence minister and return to Goa as its chief minister so that the BJP can form government in the state.

Parrikar, along with BJP MLAs, three MLAs each from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three Independent MLAs — who won in the Goa Assembly elections, met Governor Mridula Sinha and staked claim to form government in the state.

He is currently addressing a press conference in Goa.

Here are all the live updates:

8:32 pm IST: "Neither PM Modi nor Amit Shah nor myself were in favour of sending Parrikar back to Goa as CM. But Parrikar said that he is 'karyakarta' and if Goa needs him, he will return to the state," says Gadkari.

8:25 pm IST: "We met the Governor, expecting an invitation. Once we receive it, we will consult our colleagues and decide the date for swearing in," says Parrikar

8:21 pm IST: Parrikar addresses press conference in Goa wishing everyone a Happy Holi. He also thanks Gadkari to come to Goa at such a short notice.

"This is a mandate given by the people, though we fell short of majority. Together we have completed the magic figure of 21," says Manohar Parrikar

8:16 pm IST: "The MGP, GFP said during our discussions that if Manohar Parrikar becomes Goa CM candidate, then we will support. Manohar Parrikar will have to give resignation as Defence Minister before becoming Goa CM, but he has not given it yet," says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at press conference in Goa.

Gadkari added: "The BJP Parliamentary Board has agreed to allow Parrikar to resign but there is a procedure that needs to be followed first. If Goa needs it, Parrikar says he's ready to resign as defence minister. We are in talks with independent MLAs and other parties and respect their wishes for a stable government."

The Goa unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had said on Sunday that it wants Parrikar to return as the chief minister of the state. All legislators had signed a resolution with regard to the matter and sent it to BJP President Amit Shah.

The MGP and the GFP had said that they would support the BJP only if Parrikar returned to the state as its chief minister.

MGP leader Sudin Dhawalikar had told India Today: "We have passed a resolution to support the BJP only if Manohar Parrikar is made the Chief Minister. We have written a letter to (BJP president) Amit Shah to consider our request. I have also spoken to Goa Forward Party and they too will support if Parrikar is made the Chief Minister. The NCP too is willing to join us."

The move comes after neither the BJP nor the Congress managed to cross the halfway mark of 21 seats in the recently concluded Goa Assembly elections in order to form government in the state. Parrikar was the chief minister of Goa before he left the job to serve the country as the defence minister.