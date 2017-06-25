Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio broadcast programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday, June 25. However, the PM addressed the nation from the United States this time as he is on a three-nation tour to Portugal, US and the Netherlands. He is currently in the US for his first meeting with President Donald Trump.

PM Modi had earlier urged citizens to provide him with ideas and suggestions on the Narendra Modi app and My Gov Open Forum. 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast live on All India Radio, Doordarshan and several Youtube channels — Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.

Here are the LIVE updates of PM Modi's address to the nation:

11:30 am IST: PM Modi ends his address to the nation.

11:28 am IST: PM Modi also congratulates badminton player Kidambi Srikanth for making it to the final of Australian Open. He urges parents to encourage their children to play sports.

"If your child is interested in playing a sport, encourage him/her to pursue it. Don't force him to lock himself up in a room and study or surround himself with books," says PM Modi.

11:26 am IST: Modi congratulates ISRO for launching the Cartosat 2E and 30 other nano satellites, several of which belonged to other countries, on June 23.

11:24 am IST: PM Modi urges everyone to visit a website called GEM — Government E-Marketplace

11:19 am IST: PM Modi talks about how Queen Elizabeth II showed her a khadi handkerchief that Mahatma Gandhi had gifted to her on her wedding.

11:18 am IST: "Giving a book or a Khadi product always helps. It is long lasting," says PM Modi

11:16 am IST: Dr Anil Sonara from Ahmedabad asks PM Modi on reading and giving books as gifts.

11:15 am IST: PM Modi talks about the International Yoga Day celebrations and how people across India and the world have made yoga a part of their lives. "I had the opportunity to perform yoga in the rain for the first time... People are now understanding the importance of not only fitness but also wellness."

"Yoga is compelling people to move from the idea of fitness to wellness. They now know that wellness is as important as fitness," says PM.

11:13 am IST: "Prakash Tripathi wrote to me and asked me to talk about Emergency. That dark era will always be remembered for bringing the country together and reminding us of the importance of democratic values," says PM Modi

11:10 am IST: "Democracy is not only a system but also our ethos. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty," says PM Modi

11:09 am IST: The PM talks about Open Defecation.

"In this holy month of Ramzan, I want to share an inspiring story from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. People in Bijnor's Mubarakpur village did not accept money from the administration to build toilets. They did it themselves, asking the government to spend the returned funds on other development projects instead," says PM Modi.

11:05 am IST: "Rath Yatra is being celebrated in several parts of country with great piety and fervour. Lord Jagannath is God of poor; few know that in English, juggernaut means a magnificent chariot, that is unstoppable," says PM Modi.

11:04 am IST: "The weather is changing and monsoon seems to be on time, bringing a relief from the heat," says PM Modi.

11:01 am IST: PM Modi begins his address to the nation. He greets citizens on the occasion of Eid and lauds India's unity in diversity.

10:45 am IST: PM Modi will shortly address the nation from the US, where he is scheduled to meet President Trump for the first time.