Gippy Grewal's Manje Bistre has made good business at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie has emerged as the biggest Punjabi money spinner in 2017.

The Baljit Singh Deo-directed film is a family drama with Masala elements. The movie was released in a lot of cinema halls in Punjab and other parts of North India on April 14. Manje Bistre opened to a massive response and became the biggest Punjabi opener of the year. The positive word of mouth helped the movie to hold rock-steady at the box office over the weekend.

Manje Bistre has collected Rs 7.02 crore nett at the Indian box office in the first weekend and its three-day gross total stands at Rs 10 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Punjabi film #ManjeBistre sets new benchmarks... Has a FANTABULOUS weekend... Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.18 cr, Sun 2.59 cr. Total: ₹ 7.02 cr. "

Manje Bistre was also released in a good number of cinema halls in key international markets like US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. The movie has received fantastic response abroad. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Punjabi film #ManjeBistre has a FANTASTIC opening weekend Overseas... Australia, NZ and UK data in next tweet... USA-Canada later..."

Manje Bistre has collected approximately Rs 3.40 crore gross at the UK, Australia and New Zealand box offices in the first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#ManjeBistre - Opening Weekend... AUSTRALIA: A$ 404,588 [₹ 1.97 cr] NZ: NZ$ 125,403 [₹ 56.66 lakhs] UK: £ 107,502 [₹ 86.69 lakhs] @Rentrak."

Manje Bistre has raked in approximately Rs 3.60 crore gross at the US and Canada box office in the first weekend. Taran Adarsh‏ posted its two-day collection on Sunday and the makers are yet to reveal the third day figures. He tweeted: "#ManjeBistre is SUPER-STRONG in North America... USA: Fri + Sat $ 152,493 CANADA: Fri + Sat $ 250,622 Total: $ 403,155 [₹ 2.60 cr] @Rentrak."

The Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa starrer has made approximately Rs 7 crore gross (US$1,087,240) at the overseas box office in the first weekend and in the process has become the first Punjabi film to cross $1 million mark in the first weekend this year. Manje Bistre collected a total of Rs 17 crore gross at the worldwide box office in three days– the highest number for a Punjabi film this year.