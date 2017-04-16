Gippy Grewal's Punjabi movie Manje Bistre has got a superb opening at the US and Canada box office and beaten the first weekend collection records of Raab Da Radio, Sargi, Sarvann and Jindua on its opening day.

Compared to the last couple of years, Punjabi films have failed to garner big numbers in North America in the first quarter of this year. Trade experts had predicted that Manje Bistre would make it big at the box office. As predicted, the Baljit Singh Deo-directed family drama has shattered the records of previous releases and has become the biggest Punjabi opener in both US and Canada.

Manje Bistre has collected approximately $183,109 in the US and Canada box office on the first day. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Punjabi film #ManjeBistre opens BIG in North America... USA: Fri $ 59,719, CANADA: Fri $ 123,390, Total: $ 183,109 [₹ 1.18 cr] @Rentrak."

The first day business of Manje Bistre is bigger than the opening weekend collections of Raab Da Radio, Sarvann, Sargi and Jindua. The movie is expected to fare even better in the next two days and surpass the $0.5 million mark in these two countries in the first weekend.

Here are the tables detailing their first weekend collections of Punjabi films released earlier this year.

US

Rank Movie Release Screens Collection 1 Manje Bistre April 14 NA 59,719 2 Sarvann January 12 33 59,712 3 Raab Da Radio March 31 10 36,584 4 Sargi February 24 6 9,352 5 Motor Mitraan Di January 2 5 3,907

Canada

Rank Movie Release Screens Collection 1 Manje Bistre April 14 NA US$123,390 2 Sarvann January 12 16 US$135,492 3 Jindua March 17 15 US$109,574 4 Raab Da Radio March 31 8 US$104,882 5 Sargi February 24 10 33,135 6 Motor Mitraan Di January 2 10 32,881

Manje Bistre has also made brilliant collection at the UK, Australia and New Zealand box offices in three days. Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday: "Punjabi film #ManjeBistre is having a SUPERB run in the international arena... Australia, NZ and UK data follows... USA-Canada later..."

The leading Indian trade analyst added: "#ManjeBistre UK: Thu £ 2,199, Fri £ 31,444, Sat £ 31,478. Total: £ 65,121 [₹ 52.53 lakhs]. @Rentrak #ManjeBistre NEW ZEALAND: Thu NZ$ 14,749, Fri NZ$ 33,586, Sat NZ$ 36,282. Total: NZ$ 84,617 [₹ 38.14 lakhs]. @Rentrak#ManjeBistre AUSTRALIA: Wed A$ 2,189, Thu A$ 20,121, Fri A$ 132,929, Sat A$ 119,902. Total: A$ 275,141 [₹ 1.34 cr]. @Rentrak"

The story of Manje Bistre, which has masala elements like romance and comedy, revolves around a Punjabi wedding. Sukhi, while preparing for his sister's wedding, meets Rano and immediately falls in love with her. Rano is a friend of Sukhi's sister and is a hesitant lover. Whether he will be able to express his love for Sukhi forms the crux of the story.

Gippy Grewal has written the story for this family drama and produced it. He has also played the lead role, while Sonam Bajwa , Karamjit Anmol, and Jaggi Singh appear in pivotal roles. Jassi Katyal aka Jay K has composed music for the movie, which released in the theatres around the world on April 14.