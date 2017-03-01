Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman, the combo which has churned out endless number of musical gems, has returned with a new song. A track titled Sarattu Vandiyila from upcoming Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai has been unveiled on Tuesday, February 28.

AR Raihanah,Tipu and Nikhita Gandhi have crooned the Sarattu Vandiyila song from Kaatru Veliyidai, which has been penned by Vairamuthu. It is a wedding song, which reminds one of the melodious tracks of 90s. The slow beats blend well with the voices of the singers and instantly strike the chord with the viewers.

Simultaneously, the Telugu version of the song titled Cheliyaa has been unveiled for which Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry has penned the lyrics. The audience can feel the Telugu flavour in the track although the beats are originally composed for the Tamil version.

Like the Tamil version, this track has mesmerised the listeners. It is the third song to be released after Azhagiye and Vaan Varuvaan. All three songs have turned out to be hits among the audience. Meanwhile, the song is trending on iTunes and YouTube.

Kaatru Veliyidai stars Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the leads. KPAC Lalitha, Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Delhi Ganesh, RJ Balaji, Harish Raj and others are in the supporting cast. The film has Ravi Varman as the cinematographer and it has been edited by A Sreekar Prasad.

The complete album will hit the floors in March, while the movie is scheduled for release in April. Kaatru Veliyidai has been dubbed into Telugu as Morethukochindhi, which is likely to hit the screens along with the Tamil version.