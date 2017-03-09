Mani Ratnam had planned a multi-starrer movie a few years ago, in which Mahesh Babu and Vijay were supposed to star. Unfortunately, the film was shelved due to financial issues. Now, the director seems to have a bigger project in mind and he is likely to cast some of the top names from Tamil and Telugu films.

The buzz is that Ilayathalapathy Vijay and Chiyaan Vikram will be joining hands for Mani Ratnam's next film. In addition to the two Tamil stars, Ram Charan Teja, the son of Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi, will also be seen in an important role in the multilingual film, say reports.

Rumours have it that the talks between Ram Charan and Mani Ratnam have come to an end and the Telugu actor has given his consent to act in the flick. Vijay and Vikram have gone through the script and are interested in working with the ace filmmaker for the first time. More details about the flick are expected to be out in the days to come.

Currently, Mani Ratnam is gearing up for the release of his Kaatru Veliyidai, starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari. On the other hand, the three rumoured stars are busy with their own projects.

Vijay is busy with Atlee's movie and he is likely to team up with AR Murugadoss again. Vikram is working on Gautham Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram, Hari's Saamy 2 and a film with Vijay Chander of Vaalu fame. On the other hand, Ram Charan Teja will soon team-up with Sukumar for his next project.