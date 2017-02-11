Manchester United are slowly but steadily closing in on the top four berth in the Premier League this season, thanks to the dip in the form of Arsenal and Liverpool. However, the aim to play UEFA Champions League football is still not fulfilled for Jose Mourinho's army.

The Red Devils, currently sixth in the Premier League with 45 points, take on Watford on Saturday in their 25th league game of the season. Old Trafford remains the centre of attraction.

Premier League schedule for this weekend.

Club skipper Wayne Rooney is once again available for Manchester United after missing the tie against Leicester City last weekend owing to illness. Marcos Rojo is also available, while Phil Jones remains on the sidelines because of his foot injury.

The major question remains, however, whether Rooney would get a chance to feature with the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan hitting form along with Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

To be honest, Paul Pogba is yet to find his mojo, but it will be difficult to see Mourinho willing to field Rooney instead of Pogba!

Whatever happens, Watford, currently 10th in the league, will have to put their best form forward to record a favourable result. Striker Troy Deeney and goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes will have to bring in their A game.

"We played well in the first-half of both games [against Arsenal and Burnley] but bad in the second," Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri said in the pre-match press conference. "This is something we need to change if we want to make the next step. What we did in the first-half we have to do for the whole 90 minutes [at Old Trafford]."

Trivia: Watford created history by defeating Manchester United 3-1 at Vicarage Road in September last year.

Manchester United vs Watford 2017: Schedule

Date: February 11

Time: 3 pm GMT (8:30 pm IST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to watch live

India: TV - Star Sports Select HD 1. Live streaming - unavailable.

UK: TV - No telecast. Live streaming - MUTV (subscription needed).

USA: TV - NBC Sports Network, fubo TV. Live streaming - NBC Live.

Radio commentary - TalkSport, BBC Radio 5 Live.

Live score - EPL twitter.