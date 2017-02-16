Manchester United are set to continue their Europa League journey when they take on Saint-Etienne in the first leg of their round of 32 clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. And this is a really special occasion for the Pogba family in particular as Paul Pogba and his brother Florentin Pogba are set to go head-to-head.

Also read: Wayne Rooney could leave Manchester United in the summer, says Paul Scholes

With a top four spot in the Premier League not at all guaranteed, Manchester United should be taking the Europa League seriously and hope they win it. In case they miss out on a top four finish in Premier League, they can qualify for next year's Champions League by winning the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho has a few injury concerns to deal with leading up to this match. Captain Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick will miss this match through injury, while Phil Jones is still injured after he picked up a knock in United's 0-0 draw against Hull City.

Luka Shaw will also not be involved in this match as Mourinho said in his press conference that he is happy with his current group of defenders and does not want to change anything at the moment.

Manchester United manager also spoke about the two Pogbas going head-to- head saying that he spoke about it with Paul in a funny way, but stated that it will be difficult for their mother to decide on whom to support.

"We spoke but we spoke in a good way, in a funny way. I think it is a good, nice destiny. I think only [Pogba's mother] is in a little bit of trouble, which is normal. It is difficult for the lady to choose. It is not difficult, it is impossible. I know from Paul that his mum wants a draw but next week one son will be happy and another one will be sad," Mourinho said.

"But I think only for their mum it is a little bit of a problem. For them, I think they will enjoy playing against each other. Paul is excited and Florentin for sure the same," he added.

Meanwhile, Saint-Etienne will really have to put in a hard day's work if they are to come out of this match with a positive result. The team from France sit in 5th place in the Ligue 1 table and have won three out of their last five matches. But despite being in decent form, they know they face a completely different challenge at Old Trafford.

Saint-Etienne had a good time during the group stages as they topped their group and did it in style as they remained unbeaten. Their captain Loic Perrin said that his team has nothing to lose when they take on Manchester United and is relishing the challenge of taking on one of Europe's powerhouses.

"We would have liked to meet them later, that would have been a good sign for us as it would have meant we'd got through at least one more round," Perrin said.

"Initially we said 'damn', that's not the best draw. But we're playing in Europe to take part in exactly this type of match. "We've got nothing to lose. You have to make the most of these moments, play freely and why not create a surprise?"

"We need to be bold and be ourselves, most of all don't be shy, don't be intimidated by the environment and the great players that will line up opposite us. They're a top European club who, not so long ago, were winning the Champions League," he added.

Where to watch

The Europa League round of 32 match between Manchester United vs Saint-Etienne is set to start at 8.05 pm GMT (1.35 pm IST, 3.05 pm ET)

TV and Live Streaming information

India: TV: Ten 1 HD, Ten 2. Live streaming: Ten Sports live

UK: TV: BT Sport 2. Live streaming: BT Sport live

USA: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Fox Sports Go

France: TV: beIN Sport 1. Live Streaming: bein sport connect

Africa: TV: Supersport 3. Live streaming: Supersport live