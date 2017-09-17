Romelu Lukaku and Wayne Rooney were Everton and Manchester United players respectively last season in this fixture.

They have switched places this time: Lukaku is in United while Rooney has returned to his boyhood club, Everton.

These two players are going to be the centre of attention when United host Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United have been the team to beat this season. There seems to be something special taking shape at United, with the likes of Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata shining for Red Devils.

However, they are going to miss one of their big players, Paul Pogba, who suffered a hamstring injury of late. Does that make United weak? To a certain extent, he will be missed in the centre of the park, but Mata and Mkhitaryan will need to shoulder responsibility against Everton.

After winning three matches on a streak in the Premier League, they dropped points against Stoke, which will further spur Manchester United to pick three full points and continue their good start.

Everton, on the other hand, made a number of changes in the transfer window. But, things have not gone according to plan for the Merseyside club. They have won just one match, and lie in the 17th spot place. It has been a miserable start for Everton, who will be eager to change their fortunes against Manchester United.

Though the task looks uphill, anything is possible when Everton players such as Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klassen want it to be possible.

There is a serious need for all the players to bring their A game and show their real quality after an embarrassing performance in the Euorpa League against Atalanta, who won 3-0. Another shambolic outing against United, and Everton will have a long day at Old Trafford.

"I'm worried with what I saw on Thursday [against Atalanta]. I wasn't so worried after Chelsea, it started with the reaction in the second half against Tottenham - that 45 minutes and the first 45 minutes on Thursday, I think there are enough reasons to be worried," BCC quoted Ronald Koeman as saying.

