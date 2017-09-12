Manchester United return to the UEFA Champions League after a season's absence from the European elite competition. The Red Devils fans heaved a huge sigh of relief after Jose Mourinho's side qualified for the competition this season by virtue of being the Europa League winners.

The time has arrived now for the three-time Champions League winners to aspire for the European dream again. The journey starts Tuesday, September 12.

United take on Basel in their first group game of the tournament. Although the current form of Manchester United is stunning, the road to progress to the next stage of the Champions League is challenging. Benfica and CSKA Moscow are the other teams in Group A of the UCL 2017-18 season.

Team news

Jose Mourinho has mentioned that David de Gea will earn a starting berth, meaning last season's allocation of Sergio Romero for the Europa League matches, will not possibly be seen this season.

The Portuguese gaffer has also mentioned that Marouane Fellaini is a very important member of the squad. Therefore, there are high chances the lanky Belgian can get a starting berth in Tuesday's match. Fellaini, however, has a calf injury and that makes matters a little difficult for him.

At the back, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly miss out owing to respective suspensions. That clearly paves the way for Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling to play the full 90 minutes against Basel.

The Manchester United defence needs to be up to the mark today, as Basel boast of a star poacher in Ricky van Wolfswinkel. The former Norwich flop is in hot form this season, scoring seven goals from seven Swiss Super League matches this season.

Match schedule

Date: September 12

Time: 7:45 pm BST (12:15 am IST - Wednesday)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to watch live

INDIA: Sony Ten 1/HD (TV). Sony Liv (online stream)

UK: BT Sport 2 (TV). BT Sport Live (online stream)

SWITZERLAND: Sky Sports 1 (TV). TeleClub Sport Live (online stream)