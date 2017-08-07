Manchester United have received a major boost to complete yet another signing -- yes, the fourth one of the summer, as Jose Mourinho wanted from the very start. Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker is the man we are talking of.

A major development has taken place lately. The footballer's agent has claimed that his client wants to leave his present club Anderlecht and seek challenge elsewhere. According to reports, Manchester United did enquire about Dendoncker, before they completed the signing of Nemanja Matic.

Will Jose go for a defensive midfielder again? That too from a club who is seeking money in the range of €25m to €35m?

The questions look for answers now as the 2017-18 English Premier League season starts in just four days' time and the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

"Anderlecht want to keep him but the kid wants a new challenge," Dendoncker's agent Christophe Henrotay told Foot Mercato. "We'll see if we can find an agreement with the club, but that seems difficult."

Dendoncker helped his team win the Belgian Pro League title in the 2016-17 season and there is no reason why the club doesn't want to hold on to their 22-year-old star.

"We want to cherish him, but if a club is willing to pay between €25m and €35m, we have a problem," said Anderlecht club chief Herman van Holsbeek. "Against Man United [in the Europa League] he has shown twice that he has the potential to play at a top European club.

"One thing that is certain is that we will no longer let Leander go once we reach the final days of the transfer window. We will do everything we can to get him to stay with us for another year."

More on Leander Dendoncker

Born: April 1995

Height: 6'2"

Role: Defensive midfielder

Total appearances for Anderlecht (as on August 7): 129

Goals: 10

Assists: 1

Current contract: Expires on June 30, 2021

Quick facts: