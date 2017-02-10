While we all are aware of the fact that Antoine Griezmann is a major transfer target for Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho willing to do anything to sign him up this summer, there is a report of Mourinho eyeing yet another player he has worked with in the past...with Chelsea!

The Daily Star has revealed exclusively on Friday that Mourinho is keen on re-uniting with Willian at Manchester United this summer.

Willian, 28, an attacking midfielder, has mentioned that Mourinho had tried asking him to join Manchester United last summer itself, but the Brazilian did not go ahead. However, with the changing team shape at Chelsea under Antonio Conte, Willian could be giving Man Utd a second thought now!

One of the stars of Chelsea under Mourinho, the Brazilian, who became the Chelsea Player of the Year last season, has got overshadowed by former Barcelona attacker Pedro Rodriquez off-late.

Conte has given more preference to the Spaniard than to Willian. As a matter of fact, Pedro was preferred ahead of Willian to start in the Chelsea vs Arsenal clash in the Premier League last weekend. The Brazilian got only six minutes of game time in that match.

"No player likes to start the game at the bank. To be honest, I do not like it either. I like to be playing all the time," Willian was quoted as saying.

Willian has made a total of 20 appearances in the Premier League this season (as on February 10), scoring five times and assisting once.