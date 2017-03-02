Antoine Griezmann has been linked to Manchester United on numerous occasions this season and some reports also say that the Atletico Madrid forward has already agreed personal terms with United. However, while the France international remains Jose Mourinho's No.1 transfer target; they have identified Harry Kane as a backup plan should the deal for Griezmann fall through.

Antoine Griezmann has an £85 million release clause in his contract and Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is prepared to pay that amount and are also hoping his compatriot Paul Pogba can help getting the deal done. However, since being linked to Manchester United, Griezmann has distanced himself from a potential move saying he is happy at Atletico Madrid right now.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic yet to commit to a new contract and Wayne Rooney most likely to leave Manchester United in the summer, the Reds need a top class striker to support young Marcus Rashford and are hoping to lure his international teammate Harry Kane.

Harry Kane signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season and Ed Woodward knows that it would be really difficult for Manchester United to convince him to move to Old Trafford. Despite that, Jose Mourinho still wants to table a bid worth £80 million to test Tottenham's resolve.

Tottenham have one of the most stubborn chairmen in Daniel Levy and will certainly play hard ball when it comes to Harry Kane as he is a born and bred through and through a Tottenham player. And if he were to leave Tottenham for Manchester United, the Tottenham supporters would certainly not like it.

However, he did end up selling Luka Modric and Gareth Bale to Real Madrid despite saying they wouldn't be sold and with Tottenham building a new stadium, they will need some money to pay off those loans so they could just end up selling Harry Kane.