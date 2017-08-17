Manchester United are still in the hunt for a winger before the summer transfer window closes, and Jose Mourinho might look for a player he knows pretty well, a player who helped him win the Premier League title over a decade ago.

That man is Arjen Robben, with the Daily Mail linking the Holland winger to Manchester United.

Robben only has a year remaining on his current contract with Bayern Munich, and while there hasn't been too much talk of an exit, the 33-year-old might be tempted if the offer is right.

Mourinho knows Robben well having managed him while the two were at Chelsea, with the forward a vital part of the squad that won two Premier League titles in the Portuguese's first stint with the club.

Injuries might have troubled Robben throughout his career, but there is little doubt that when he is on, there are very few defenders that can stop him from making those movements from the right.

Mourinho has been pretty vocal about wanting a winger, having acquired a centre-back (Victor Lindelof), midfielder (Nemanja Matic) and striker (Romelu Lukaku), with Ivan Perisic thought to be United's number one option.

However, talks over a move have broken down, with Inter Milan refusing to budge from their demands over the transfer fee, thought to be around the £50 million mark. Now, Perisic is expected to sign a new deal with Inter Milan, forcing United to look elsewhere.

Gareth Bale was tipped with a possible move, but now looks likely to stay at Real Madrid, closing another possible option.

So, Manchester United have had to find other avenues to fill that winger gap, and Robben could be one, according to the report.

Bayern Munich have gone the "let's buy youngsters to take care of the future" in recent windows, so there could be a chance of the German champions letting one of their veterans go.

Much, of course, will depend on how convincing Mourinho can be. What United also need to consider is if Robben is the option they need, purely due to the fact that the Dutchman is injury-prone.

The last thing Manchester United, back in the Champions League this season, need is to lose a key player for months, when they have so many competitions to compete in.

However, if they can convince Robben to sign and keep him fit for the whole season, it could turn out to be a masterstroke.