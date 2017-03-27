Netherlands recently sacked their coach Danny Blind after their recent 2-0 loss to Bulgaria in their 2018 World Cup qualifier match. The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) decided to call time on the former defender's reign after only 20 months and 18 matches.

Also read: 2018 World Cup qualifiers results: Jermaine Defoe scores on his England return; Germany ease past Azerbaijan

KNVB football director Jean Paul Decossaux said in a statement: "Because the sporting results are disappointing and it will now be difficult to qualify for the World Cup in Russia, we feel unfortunately we have to say goodbye to him.''

Blind said: "We were on the right track, I gave it all I had in me and it is a pity that it ends with this."

He took charge of the Netherlands national team from Guus Hiddink in July 2015 but was not able to lead them to the Euro 2016. Along with that, a disappointing start to World Cup qualifying, which saw them lose their second match in their opening five games in World Cup qualifying Group A, has left them in fourth place in the pool.

They are currently six points behind group leaders France and three points behind the second placed Sweden and if things don't change immediately for Netherlands they could be set to miss out on a second straight major championship.

The Netherlands under-21 coach Fred Grim is set to take charge of the senior team for now, with his first match in charge set to be against Italy in a friendly match on Tuesday in Amsterdam.

Despite Danny's sacking, his son and Manchester United defender Daley Blind said that playing under his father was a dream that came true. He reacted on Instagram after his dad's sacking by saying: "Working together as father and son at the top level was a dream that came true. You never walked away from your responsibilities and you never gave up. I'm proud of you."