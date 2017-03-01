After Manchester City failed to break down Huddersfield Town at the first time of asking, Pep Guardiola's side will look to take full advantage of playing at home when these two teams meet in the FA Cup fifth round replay on Wednesday.

Manchester City took advantage of the fact that they had no Premier League games this weekend by going for a warm weather training session in Abu Dhabi and having returned with their batteries recharged, they will look to find their attacking mojo against Huddersfield – their first encounter ended in a goalless draw.

City look primed to fire in the goals, with the Premier League side netting five of them in their last game – when they pulled off a wonderful come-from-behind 5-3 win over Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash.

What that result also showed, though, is City's vulnerability in defence, and that is something Huddersfield will need to take advantage of, if they are to keep their FA Cup run going.

With both teams having important fixtures to come in the league this weekend, though, it remains to be seen if Guardiola or David Wagner, who will have to watch from the stands after receiving a two-match touchline ban, will name a strong starting XI or go with a second string side.

While City will want to keep Chelsea in their sights, when they play Sunderland on Sunday, Huddersfield, who are third in the Championship table, have a high-profile clash this weekend, with Wagner's team hosting Newcastle United.

So, it won't be a surprise if both teams decide to rest a few of their key players.

Vincent Kompany will definitely miss the game for City, with the defender still to recover from a leg injury. "He is much better but not right," Guardiola said of Kompany. "(He will return) soon, he is in the last part (of his recovery)."

Wagner will have to do without Kasey Palmer, Jonathan Hogg and Sean Scannell, who are all injured, while on-loan Manchester City man Aaron Mooy is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Nakhi Wells and Joel Coleman are doubts for the game, but Wagner could welcome back Harry Bunn.

When to Watch Live

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town is scheduled for a 7.45pm GMT, 2.45pm ET, 1.15am (Thursday) IST start.

Live Streaming and TV information

India: TV: Sony ESPN. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

UK: TV: No live coverage. Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 1. Live Streaming: FoxSoccer2Go.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia 2. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Canada: TV: Sportsnet. Live Streaming: Watch Sportsnet.