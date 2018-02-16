Director Manjula Ghattamaneni's Telugu movie Manasuku Nachindi starring Sundeep Kishan and Amyra Dastur has received positive reviews and good ratings from viewers.

Manasuku Nachindi is a romantic entertainer with a good dose of sentiments. Besides direction, Manjula Ghattamaneni has written story, screenplay and dialogues for the film, which has been produced by Sanjay Swaroop and P Kiran under the banner Anandi Art Creations. The film was given a U/A certificate and has a runtime of 2.29 hours.

Manasuku Nachindi story: Nitya (Amyra Dastur) is a yoga teacher whose mission is to find her heart. Suraj is a happy-go-lucky and aimless guy. Both of them are engaged to get married, but they don't really want to get into wedlock. They run away in the midway of their wedding. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Manasuku Nachindi deals with a tried-and-tested love story, but Manjula Ghattamaneni has made it entertaining and engaging with some interesting twists and turns, say viewers.

Performances: Sundeep Kishan and Amyra Dastur have delivered good performances, and their sparkling chemistry is the highlight of Manasuku Nachindi. Tridha Choudhury, Adith Arun, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Baby Jahnavi and Punarnavi Bhupalam have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Technical: Manasuku Nachindi has rich production values and songs, background score, picturisation and selection of exotic locals to make it a visual treat, say filmgoers.

Manasuku Nachindi movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audiences' response.

Watched #ManasukuNachindi top natch camera visuals but story is not up to the mark slow narration....@ManjulaOfficial great first attempt will wait for the next flick to be better than this

First Half : #ManasukuNachindi #SundeepKishan & #AmyraDastur #ManjulaGhattamaneni Direction Music Cinematography Superstar Mahesh Babu As Nature

#ManasukuNachindi : 1/5 worst movie.. Old story, slow pace, Direction is Big minus, too much boring nature dialogues, @sundeepkishan acting , No memorable scenes. Only positive is cinematography.. Ma manasuki nachaledu... @AnandiArtsOffl @IndiraProdOffl @ManjulaOfficial .

#ManasukuNachindi Movie Review - Outdated Love story Screenplay is weak , Routine Story Cinematography is superb , Galmour Show of Heroine s some scenes here and there are plus points Routine love story which may appeal to some extent - 2.5/5

Good reports movie 2nd half very good ..1st half OK #ManasukuNachindi ..pure love story

@ManjulaOfficial sister your taking Breath taking Looks scenery each frame #ManasukuNachindi. @urstrulyMahesh over voice stared ❤❤ #ManasukuNachindi His description about love 2 Mins around magic First Song pure bliss of Love ❤❤❤ #ManasukuNachindi Manju sis you are phenomenal . @ManjulaOfficial sister Screenplay is like energy I'm thrilled #ManasukuNachindi Class writings ✍️✍️✍️ 30 Minutes so far Heroine dominated the show ...just love magic #ManasukuNachindi #Manasukunachindi First Half done Screenplay ,Music & Scenes I just loved it Astonishing with @ManjulaOfficial direction... Heroine is phenomenal #Manasukunachindi I just Loved The Movie Heroine was phenomenal...So honest film with touches your soul It's pure for love alcoholics specially @ManjulaOfficial astonishing with her great efforts... Direction & Screenplay ❤ If I speak about Minus points.... As usual not a commercial movie and somewhat predictable but that doesn't effect if you connect with movie.. It's very soulful movie .. Music Screenplay direction flawless #ManasukuNachindi

Classy and Vibrant Visuals by #RaviYadav and RR by #Radhan From #ManasukuNachindi is amazing

More Good 1st half Connected a simple love story to nature & presented very well by @ManjulaOfficial #ManasukuNachindi Good movie.Not a diff story but presented d simple story in diff way by connecting it to nature Good performances by lead actors Top notch visuals, extraordinary music. Nature lovers will love this movie to the core Only minus is slow screenplay #ManasukuNachindhi @AmyraDastur93 ur absolutely terrific in #Nitya role ,acted very well Such a cute smile❤❤ Love u @AmyraDastur93 #ManasukuNachindi

@ManjulaOfficial #ManasukuNachindi "Cinema nachani vaallu waste fellows" annaru, already teesina/nachani cinema teesina vaallani em anali."Nuvve Kavali" cinema ni as it is dimpesaru. Good Music Good Cinematography gone wasted. @sundeepkishan @AnandiArtsOffl @IndiraProdOffl

