A CT scan of Roberto Esquivel Cabrera,a 54-year-old Mexican who claimed to have 18.9 inch long penis, has brought out the truth behind it.

When the radiologist Dr Jesus Pablo Gil Muro carried out the scan, Cabrera reportedly refused to remove the bandages he wears on his genetilia and see the skin.

"What the CT scan showed was that there is a very large foreskin. It goes just before the knee. But the penis itself is about 16cm to 18cm from the pubis. So it doesn't go all the way through the foreskin. The rest of the tissue found there is just foreskin, blood vessels, and some inflammation of the skin. He was obsessed with the penis length," Metro quoted Dr Muro as saying.

US actor Jonah Falcon, who has the second largest penis in the world measuring 13.5 inches when it is erect, had a doubt over Cabrera's claim about having the world's biggest penis. Falcon said that Cabrera had cheated, his claim of having the world's biggest penis is not true and that he uses weights to stretch his dick.

Hailing from Saltillo, Mexico, Cabrera reportedly used to hang weights off his penis to increase its size. There was a point of time when people were talking about him entering into porn. He stated that he was getting benefits which help him survive and that he was trying to come up with a way to solve his problem.

"I cannot wear a uniform like anybody in the companies and also I cannot get on my knees. I cannot run fast and so the companies think badly of me. They say that they will call me, but they never do," he told the Daily Star.

Cabrera faces a lot of health issues because of his penis, ranging from getting urinary tract infects very often. He could not sleep on his front due to his huge penis and he needs to keep his organ wrapped in bandages on its pillow to prevent any discomfort when sleeping.

Another issue he faces because of his huge manhood is that people believe it's a hoax and come up to him questioning about it.

"Sometimes when the people ask me if it's real or not, I ask them 'Do you want to see it?'," Cabrera said, as quoted by Metro.

Despite all these troubles, the Mexican did not opt for penile reduction and he wants his manhood to be recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records.

"I would like to be in the Guinness Book of Records but they don't recognise this record. 'I am famous because I have the biggest penis in the world. I am happy with my penis, I know nobody has the size I have," Cabrera told Metro.

"We have advised him 'Roberto, the best thing for you is that the doctors give a normal shape to your penis so that it doesn't hurt you, in order to have sexual relationships, in order to have children'. But he doesn't accept it, he'd rather have a penis bigger than the rest of the people," revealed Dr Jesus David Salazar Gonzalez, his doctor.

"In Latin culture whoever has the bigger penis is more macho. It's something that makes him different to the rest of the people and makes him feels special," Dr Gonzalez said.

Lately Cabrera's big "gift" was analysed thoroughly by the doctors, who confirmed the doubts that the bulk of his huge penis is foreskin.

The doctors revealed that his penile glands stretch just up to seven inches, which led them to the conclusion that the rest of his big organ is just foreskin and blood vessels. The reason behind the unusual penis size is that Cabrera had been stretching his manhood using weights since he was a teenager.

"He was obsessed with the penis length. He began with this enlargement since he was a teenager, wrapping some bands around his penis with some weights and trying to stretch it," said Dr Gonzalez.

Cabrera loves and admires his manhood, but now he finds it to be a disability for him as he is not able to work and depend on food banks for survival.

He is now recognised as a disabled man by the government and is provided some economic assistance every four months. But that is not sufficient for him, Cabrera said.