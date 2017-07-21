A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing his three-year-old girl child into a canal to become a 'tantrik' in Haryana's Faridabad district. The body was found in a canal in Gurgaon.

The child's body was brought to BK Hospital where the girl's family identified her.

Dheeraj Kumar of Pyali Chowk area had earlier approached Kotwali police station to inform that his daughter Sonakshi had been kidnapped. Police had registered a case over the complaint.

A police official, investigating the case, said that after going through some CCTV footage, they got suspicious about one man. It is when they confronted the complainant asking where he had gone with the child for an hour that he confessed to the crime.

On Thursday, Dheeraj was arrested and produced in a court that remanded him to one-day police custody.

During interrogation, Dheeraj revealed that he wanted to get rid of his daughter to become a 'tantrik', police said. The investigators have sought further remand to know who advised him to take this extreme step.

In his statement, Dheeraj told police that he had taken his daughter to the market on a scooter and had dropped her back at the house.

When his wife called him up to ask where they were, Dheeraj informed that he had dropped Sonakshi near the house.

When the wife could not find Sonakshi, Dheeraj got back and informed police that his daughter had been kidnapped.

Another 'tantrik' tale

In yet another case reported not long ago, a family had 'sacrificed' a two-year-old child on the advice of a 'tantrik'. This incident was reported in Indore.

Police had arrested a man and his two wives for abducting and killing their neighbour's son. The tantric had told the accused that if he wanted a son, they had to kill that child.