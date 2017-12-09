In a shocking case of necrophilia, a Connecticut man pleaded guilty to having sex with his dead girlfriend. Aaron Graser, from Willimantic in Connecticut, had sex with the corpse of his girlfriend in the hope that it would wake her up.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old was sentenced to a year in prison for fourth-degree sexual assault of a corpse and violation of probation, the Hartford Courant reported.

The case began in January when the cops received a 911 call. When they reached Graser's apartment they found the dead body surrounded by heroin and needles. The medical examiner said the woman died before 911 was called.

During the investigation, Graser told police that he found his girlfriend "unresponsive with heroin and drug paraphernalia on her lap."

"Aaron stated he listened to see if the victim was breathing and he heard gurgling. Aaron stated he knew the victim hated having sex with him so he figured that the victim might wake up if he had sex with her," the publication reported quoting Graser's arrest warrant.

He also confessed that he tied her ankles and wrists to bed posts "because it was a fetish of his." When he couldn't resuscitate her, he called the neighbour, a former paramedic, who said the girl had been dead for a couple of hours.

After the medical examination, it was found that the neighbour was correct. The cause of her death is said to be the drug overdose. The medical examiner said that the gurgling he heard could have been "gasses leaving her body."

