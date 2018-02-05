"He may have been your father, boy. But he wasn't your daddy." You might have heard this line in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but this reel-life incident turned out to be true for this father-son duo.

A man recently shared a heartbreaking moment from his life when he learnt that his 14-year-old son was actually fathered by another man. He also shared his reaction, and the heartwarming message he sent to the boy after receiving the news.

The man claimed to have got the news out of the blue from his ex-wife after she went homeless and informed him that the young boy was staying at his aunt's house.

To this, the man told his ex-wife — who he divorced more than 10 years ago — that the boy should live with him.

"When I confronted my ex-wife about this, insisting that if he had one stable parent, he should live with that parent, not an aunt, she said that she would be getting her stuff together soon," he told Daily Tips.

"Six weeks later she emailed me saying she had just done a DNA test and that my son was actually fathered by her co-worker from 15 years ago," he said.

His ex-wife apparently tracked down the real father and asked him to a home paternity test. "A few days later I got a copy of the paperwork in the mail," he said.

The shocking turn of events was too much for him to take. He reportedly drank for about a week after receiving the devastating news.

It took him some time pull himself back and take the action that needed to be taken. He said: "After about a week of this I managed to pick myself up, dust myself off, and call my son to tell him that I may not be his 'father' but I'm still his 'dad'." He told the 14-year-old boy that "no piece of paper is ever going to change that."

He further said: "I told him that he is everything that he is because of how I raised him." And that he would always love him.

The response of the dad came as a relief to the young boy, who replied: "Good because I was worried that you'd leave me when you got the news."