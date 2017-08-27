In yet another incident, police took a man into custody on Saturday for posting 'objectionable content' against chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Three more youth have been identified for targeting politicians on social media and the latest person was detained following the complaint of local TDP leaders, the police said, as reported by The Hindu.

"We have identified the youth and steps would be taken for his arrest if necessary. We have already warned him. He has used some other's Facebook account, and posted the content on it," Circle Inspector (Kuppam) M Rajasekhar told The Hindu.

It's less than a week since the Chittoor police arrested 30-year-old Basavaraju from Kaliganuru village, for morphing pictures of the chief minister and his son Nara Lokesh, who is also the IT Minister.

The case was registered at Gudipalli police station in Kuppam constituency where Naidu is the sitting legislator. Reports state the accused was running a page titled 'YSRCP unofficial' on Facebook.

Basavaraju was booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 355 (criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the IPC.

This is not the first arrest made by the state police over social media posts. In May, a Bangalore-based software engineer was arrested by Visakhapatnam police for posting objectionable comments on Facebook against TDP MLA V Anitha. Though many claimed that he was on YSR Congress' payroll, the party denied the allegations.

"A week earlier, the Andhra police had arrested political satirist Ravi Kiran, after the same MLA filed a complaint against a 'defamatory' post on his Facebook page. This was the second time that he was arrested after an earlier stint with the law in April," NewsMinute writes.