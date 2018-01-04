On Wednesday, January 3, a 29-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh named Sandeep Kumar left everyone shocked with his bizarre claim that he was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's son.

The news spread like wildfire, although people knew fans try such tactics to gain popularity at the expense of a celebrity's reputation. But readers must be wondering who is Sandeep Kumar?

A Times of India report said Kumar is the son of an AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus conductor. Currently residing in Visakhapatnam, Kumar is intelligent, was good in studies and an alcoholic. Before Aishwarya, Kumar had claimed to be disciple of music maestro AR Rahman.

And now, the report says the Visakhapatnam police are ready to take action against the man if Aishwarya files a complaint against him for tarnishing her image. However, if Kumar is found to be mentally ill, little to no legal action may be taken against him.

"We can act from our side if we receive any formal complaint from the victim concerned. We also came to know through unofficial information that Sandeep had earlier claimed to be a disciple of music director AR Rahman," M Srinivas, an inspector from Visakhapatnam, told the daily.

Kumar, it may be noted, has claimed that the former Miss World gave birth to him through IVF in London in 1988 before she took the world by storm by winning the prestigious beauty pageant in 1994.

"I was born to her by IVF in London in 1988. I was brought up in Chodavaram from age three to 27. I was with my grandmother Brinda Krishnaraj Rai's family at the age of one and two in Mumbai. My grandfather Krishnaraj Rai died in April 2017 (March), and my uncle name is Aditya Rai," Kumar told reporters in Mangaluru.