A person has been arrested for reportedly announcing a reward to kill actor Salman Khan and politician Rahul Gandhi.

Arvind Singh Chattan has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh police for announcing on social media that he would give Rs 50 lakh to anyone who would murder Salman and Rahul, according to Catch News.

Arvind, who hails from Ghazipur, was nabbed from Varanasi. It all started with a Facebook post where the accused shared a video of Salman promoting his latest movie Tubelight. The video shows the actor suggesting that India and Pakistan should try to resolve the issues through talks and not war.

Referring to the video, Arvind reportedly announced that he would give Rs 50 lakh to the one who would kill the superstar. The accused later made similar announcement throwing a bounty on Rahul's head. In another post, Arvind made the same offer saying that Rahul is not suitable for politics, and he is bringing a bad name to the Gandhi family.

In another post, Arvind made the same offer saying that Rahul is not suitable for politics, and he is bringing a bad name to the Gandhi family.

Earlier this year, Arvind had reportedly attempted to fight UP Assembly election from Bhartiya Samagik Kranti Dal, but his nomination was cancelled due to lack of required documents. During the promotions of Tubelight, Salman had said that any conflict between the two countries should be resolved through discussion and not war. Although he did not mention any particular country, his comment appeared to be in regard to the India-Pakistan hostility.