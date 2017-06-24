The scheme launched by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee in October 2013 going by the name Kanyashree Prakalpa has won the United Nations Public Service Award at The Hague.

India was named first in the Asia-Pacific group for the category: 'Reaching the Poorest and Most Vulnerable through Inclusive Services and Participation.' Kanyashree Prakalpa seeks to improve the status and well-being of girls, specifically those from socio-economically disadvantaged families through small cash transfers.

Receiving the first prize from @UN for #Kanyashree is a huge honour and recognition 2/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 23, 2017

"Increased educational attainment, prevention of child marriage and financial inclusion are the scheme's objectives....Kanyashree works towards creating a supportive environment in which girls are encouraged to express their full potential and are free to become architects of their own lives," the UN release said.

The United Nations Children's Fund had lauded Kanyashree a few years ago. As many as 40 lakh girls are under its umbrella and are given small chunks of money as scholarship.