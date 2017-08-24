West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, August 23, first ordered a halt on Durga idol immersion for 30 hours, and then reduced it to 24 hours — in a state where Durga Puja is the biggest festival.

That the 24-hour stoppage in immersion of Durga idols on October 1 is because it is the same day as Muharram has raised and will continue to raise the hackles of right-wing Hindu groups.

Although there may be genuine security and law-and-order concerns when it comes to managing crowds because of the two overlapping festivals, the West Bengal BJP could see this as an opportunity to score brownie points in a state where the Trinamool leader rules in the hitherto absence of a strong Opposition.

The stoppage

The West Bengal government on Wednesday morning declared that immersion of Durga idols will stop at 6 pm on September 30, and will resume on October 2, with the intervening period reserved for Muharram processions.

Durga idols are generally immersed on Dashami, also known as Vijaya Dashami, which falls this year on September 30. Given the large number of Durga Pujas that take place across West Bengal in general and Kolkata in particular, the immersions continue well beyond Dashami.

However, that may not happen this time, because although Banerjee clarified her order on Wednesday evening, it still means no immersion can take place throughout October 1.

The Trinamool Congress chief said in a couple of tweets late on Wednesday night: "This year Durga Puja & Muharram fall on the same day. Except for a 24 hour period on the day of Muharram. Immersions can take place on October 2, 3 and 4."

This year Durga Puja & Muharram fall on the same day. Except for a 24 hour period on the day of Muharram... 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 23, 2017

... Immersions can take place on October 2, 3 and 4... 2/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 23, 2017

Can BJP capitalise?

Banerjee has already been accused of dividing West Bengal along communal lines with her open support for people of a minority community.

That alone might not be bad, but the manner in which she has chosen to "appease" them — an allegation especially from Hindutva groups — has raised eyebrows not just among the masses but also among the polity.

The current order may be seen by right-wing Hindutva groups as yet another such move by Banerjee, and the West Bengal unit of the BJP will look to latch on to it.

It may be noted here that a similar order by Banerjee last year had been stayed by the Kolkata High Court. Whether the BJP manages to get something similar done or gain sympathy from Bengalis angry over Didi's diktat remains to be seen.