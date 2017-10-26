Looks like Mallika Dua is in no mood to stop!

Her recent twitter reactions to some trolls are funny.

She wrote: "Sorry to quash your hunger for sensationalism but Facebook and perhaps a copyright claim had it removed. Find something better to do." [sic.]

Replying to one user who asked why she made her profile private, she said: "Oh just needed a break from hooligans. Because I don't enjoy abuse and cyber bullying." [sic.]

One troll made a comment on her AIB video, to which she said: "Frunz. You may now address me as Jamun ki Saudaagar BKL." [sic.]

Comedian Tanmay Bhatt also came out in support of Mallika Dua and said: "People trolling @MallikaDua for playing Tander aunty can piss right off. "She's played a sexually explicit character so she has no right to voice her opinion about harassment" - please, STFU." [sic.]

Even though she along with Zakir Khan was seen laughing at Akshay Kumar's comment, Mallika decided to create a controversy right after she was sacked from the show because of low TRPs.

Those who don't know the controversy, it all started on October 25 when Mallika Dua's father and renowned journalist Vinod Dua, lashed out at Akshay Kumar for making insensitive comments towards his co-workers on the show.

Sorry to quash your hunger for sensationalism but Facebook and perhaps a copyright claim had it removed. Find something better to do. pic.twitter.com/c9zwEslJgA — Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) October 26, 2017

Oh just needed a break from hooligans. https://t.co/3X7IDJ3FeV — Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) October 26, 2017

Because I don’t enjoy abuse and cyber bullying. https://t.co/PeF8XNybFD — Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) October 26, 2017

Frunz. You may now address me as Jamun ki Saudaagar BKL. https://t.co/x1H8EDbYjV — Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) October 26, 2017

Our question is -- why is Mallika Dua tagging journalists and social activists in her posts? Attracting publicity?

Vinod Dua expressed his outrage against Akshay Kumar by sharing a video clip from one of the episodes on Facebook where the actor can be clearly heard passing lewd remarks on his daughter.

He wrote, "I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar for telling his co-worker Mallika Dua that "aap bell bajao main aap ko bajata hun" at 5:26. This is his sense of humour and language. Star Plus. Wake up."

People trolling @MallikaDua for playing Tander aunty can piss right off. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) October 26, 2017

Mallika added: "So, I want humor to be limitless. I also don't want to be uncomfortable at my work place. The lines are blurred."

Well, we are waiting for Akshay Kumar's statement on this controversy.