Mallika Dua aka Tinder Aunty recently mocked Akshay Kumar's PadMan challenge in a series of Instagram stories.

She wrote, "Always remember. Each time you feel weak, each time you feel lesser than your equals, each time you feel you've been made to feel lesser for no reason and that the fight has just about begun, when you feel society and the govt have not given you your due, hold up a sanitary pad and post a picture of it on Instagram. You will feel empowered. So empowered. Bye."

And on February 8, Dua again took to her Instagram to stand by what she meant and felt about the marketing gimmick.

She wrote, "Preying tabloids would be disappointed to know that I wholeheartedly support the idea of a movie like PadMan and the fact that it is being helmed by a massive film star will attract a huge single screen audience. because that's the ONLY way cinema will help de-stigmatise menstruation for the masses that that look at it as a hawwww thing.

"It's the Instagram challenge that's wasting pads, targeting the wrong audience and masking itself as a movement when all it is is a marketing gimmick that I find stupid. I hope and pray the movie does exceedingly well, reaches and teaches people and brings about the change that only cinema has the power to bring. Sorry I can't feed your hunger for sensationalism there."

A post shared by Mallika Dua (@mallikadua) on Feb 8, 2018 at 3:17am PST

After reading her post, the netizens, who had earlier slammed Dua after she and her father Vinod Dua accused Akshay Kumar of passing a sexist remark on a comedy show, this time gave a thumbs up to her views.