Director Gowtam Tinnanuri's Telugu movie Malli Raava, featuring actor Sumanth and actress Aakanksha Singh in the lead roles, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Malli Raava is a romance drama and besides direction, Gowtam Tinnanuri has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka. The movie is a clean family entertainer as it has received a U certificate from the censor board and has a runtime of two hours and eight minutes.

Malli Raava story: It is the love of Karthik and Anjali, who meet each other in three different phases of their life and experience three different stages of love - attraction, attachment and commitment, respectively. They develop a close bond in each phase, but they decide to part ways every time. The reason behind their separation forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Malli Raava does not deal with a unique story, but the treatment of the subject has surely some freshness. The movie is high on emotional quotient and dragging in parts. But the director manages to engage and entertain you throughout the film. However, the second half is very good, say the viewers.

Performances: Sumanth and Aakanksha Singh have delivered good performances and the sparkling chemistry between the two is the main highlight of Malli Raava. Annapurna, Kadambari Kiran and others have also done justice to their roles and they are the assets of the film, say the audiences.

Technical: Malli Raava has decent production values and melodious songs, amazing background score and picturisation are the attractions on the technical front, say the movie goers.

Malli Raava movie review live updates: We bring you some audience verdict on the film. Continue to read viewers response.

Rana Daggubati‏ @RanaDaggubati

Watched #MalliRaava some really beautiful moments especially to the later part of the film!! @iSumanth Anna good luck to you and the entire team!!

Hemanth Kumar CR‏ @crhemanth

Just watched a private screening of #MalliRaava. I guess I'm allowed to say it is @iSumanth's best till date. And @aakanksha_s30 is amazing in the film. Very well written and such a beautiful, simple film about love and longing. More on this soon. Go watch it! :-)

Sindhu‏ @sindhu1429

@iSumanth just watched US premier show.genuinely such a nice movie.loved the screenplay. office episodes were hilarious.wats the spelling of LUNA.#MalliRaava @iSumanth wats the great part was every age group(especially softwares) will connect to it.I can see the heart and soul u guys had put into..very nice screenplay.@aakanksha_s30 #MalliRaava

Koduri‏ @koduri526

Just completed my show in DC cinemas Virginia #MalliRaava is below avg film. Not much story in the movie Screenplay and comedy good. 1st half ok time pass but problem is with 2nd half with no story and slow pace its tests your patience. Climax also a big let down.

Rajesh Manne‏ @rajeshmanne1

#MalliRaava Raava It's A Romantic Drama With Impressive Screen Play... #Goutham Screen Play & #Sravan Music were highlights of the Film

Mirchi RJ Sameer‏ @MirchiRJSameer

Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon ... bus rukna nahi chahta. That's the dialogue I got reminded after watching @iSumanth in #MalliRaava he's had it this time a heart warming film* This simple modest person will go a long way! @gowtam19 should I thank you for the film or curse you for bringing back the memories I've desperately tried keeping under the lid for so long!! #MalliRaava

Sreedhar Sri‏ @SreedharSri4u

#MalliRaava: Breezy romantic drama..!!! don't miss do watch.

Sahithya‏ @Asahithya

yes true story. #Malliraava what a beautiful film. The storytelling, performances and that title track . Go watch it - in the theatres now!

AK @IamanandkumarG

Super hit reports for #mallirava , Excellent 1st half , very good 2nd half @iSumanth Many congratulations !!

123telugu @123telugu

First half report: Malli Raava has a simple story but is showcased on a very breezy and interesting note through good romantic moments..

SavyaSachi™‏ @Mohith1918

#MalliRaava Is Such A Pure, Honest Love Story That It Will Move You - @iSumanth

Survi‏ @PavanSurvi

Its a soothing feeling to hear to a melody when u drive with the winter breeze. #MalliRaava songs have struck me like that &I reco u to hear it just for the exp of soulful melodies.After Premakatha,Satyam & Godavari @iSumanth's album that really touched me

TrailerAdda‏ @traileradda