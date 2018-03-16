Saiju SS is making his directorial debut with Malayalam movie Ira. His mentor Vysakh is producing his first movie in association with writer Udaykrishna.

The movie has Unni Mukundan in the lead, while Gokul Suresh has a pivotal role. Miya, Lena, Alencier Ley Lopez, Niranjana Anoop, Shanker Ramakrishnan, Neeraja and others are the supporting cast in the film.

Gopi Sundar has composed the music, Sudheer Surendran has handled the cinematography and Johkutty have edited the flick.

The latest teaser which was released recently shows that the movie has drawn some references from the controversial case of abduction of the Malayalam actress, in which well-known actor Dileep is the prime suspect.

The tagline of the movie read, 'story of an accused,' was enough for people to believe that the film can have a strong resemblance to the infamous incident.

As a result, people are curiously looking forward for the movie to hit the screens. Does the Malayalam flick have any connection to the incident or Dileep? Is there enough meat in the story to live up to the hype? We will have the answers shortly as the first show in Kerala are yet to commence.

Stay tuned with us for the reviews: