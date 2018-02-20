After there were reports claiming that Malayalam actress and internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has been approached by a few Bollywood directors, a new report suggests that the Telugu industry is also bowing down to the Kerala beauty.

According to The Hans India, the 18-year-old actress, who has been dubbed as the winking girl by the social media platform, has got a few T-Town producers and directors approaching her for projects. Dil Raju is reportedly is leading the brigade.

Industry sources say that the producer and renowned studio UV Creations have sent managers to win over the winking girl and offer her a break.

"It is true that top Telugu producers and directors want to sign her for a couple of big Telugu films," says an industry source. "Dil Raju who is making films with big stars like Sharwanand, Nithiin and Nani, was impressed with the cuteness of the girl and wanted to cast her opposite one of the top heroes. Similarly, UV Creations who are also making big films wanted to sign her," adds the source.

Dil Raju has been associated with several hit movies which include Allu Arjun's Arya, Bommarillu and Mahesh Babu's Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu among many others. Whereas Saaho, Mirchi and Express Raja are accredited to the UV Creations.

The source goes on to explain that since Priya is under a one-year contract with a production house, the managers returned empty-handed. "But [they] would continue their efforts to launch her in Telugu industry," shares the source.

Many do not know that the national crush has featured in a few short films. She was part of Kadalassu Thoni and Third Flip. The videos are thankfully available online. Check them out here:

Priya is currently tied up with Oru Adaar Love, the popular Malayalam which drew the youngster to fame. Following her viral song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi, the director told IBT India that her role has been increased from the initial decided screen time.

Apart from the viral song, Priya has also been in news for her controversies. The Kerala-based star recently approached Supreme Court after several complaints were filed against the star and the Eid release regarding Manikya Malaraya Poovi's lyrics.

"The criminal complaints have been instituted by various fringe groups based on a distorted and incorrect interpretation of the Song in the states of Telangana, Maharashtra and similar complaints are likely from other non-Malayalam speaking states as well," Priya and Omar said in their petition, India Today reports.