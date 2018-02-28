Malayalam actress Gilu Joseph could drive home a strong message and bust many a taboo surrounding breastfeeding through her bold photoshoot for the cover of the Malayalam magazine Grihalakshmi. The 27-year-old is seen breastfeeding a baby on the cover of the magazine.

Gilu said she readily accepted the project and says there is nothing to be ashamed of it. "It is a problem to interpret this sexually. Isn't it a beautiful thing, friends? Why do you think it is wrong? Which god will be angry if you feed your child," The Indian Express quoted her as saying.

When asked if she had any apprehensions in taking up the project, Gilu said she believes in doing whatever she feels is right.

Her mother and two sisters did not approve of it, which she understands why. But the actress makes her point loud and clear: "Nothing can deter me from doing what I feel is right," she told the publication.

"I am extremely proud of my body and only I exercise rights over it. I only do things that I think is right for me, which is why I had no qualms in taking up this project," she added.

Gilu has been getting a lot of praise for this photoshoot. People have been praising her courage, and strength to go for it even when her own family opposed it.

Nonetheless, some have also been questioning the reason behind her sporting a thick line of vermillion on the forehead. A few of the critics expressed disappointment at a Christian lady being portrayed as a Hindu woman. Some also felt that the picture would have been more inclusive for unwed mothers if the vermillion was not used.

Gilu responded to this saying that the assignment was given to her by the magazine, which wanted to send a message to all the mothers and wives to be fearless while exercising their right to breastfeed.

Check some of the responses on social media that Gilu and Grihalakshmi got for the bold and beautiful cover.

Malayalam magazine Grihalakshmi, from @mathrubhumieng, has this new cover. It says, "Mothers tell Kerala, "please don't stare, we need to breastfeed"".



WOW. Unusually bold. pic.twitter.com/Nwz6nAF0Fk — Vivek S Nambiar (@ivivek_nambiar) February 28, 2018

Translation - "Do not stare at us while we are breastfeeding"



Really glad to see Grihalakshmi a leading magazine is breaking the Society norms without sexualizing it



I love the way Gilu Joseph (Model) stares at the reader straight in to your eyes. The message is a bang on! pic.twitter.com/SFYvNgDQrS — The Great Dictator.! (@tittoantony) February 28, 2018

I only wish Gilu Joseph (the model) wasn’t wearing sindoor. It’d have been more inclusive of unwed moms and women who don’t believe in marriage markers.



I’m sure it was a @Grihalakshmi_ editorial decision & it’s okay. One step at a time for any journey. ???#breastfeeding — Ardra Balachandran (@ardramaanasam) February 28, 2018

Here's more: She is a model (not a mother), Gilu Joseph, who was born into a conservative Christian family (one of her sisters is a nun) from the hilly interiors of Idukki district. Her family was opposed to the photo-shoot, as per @IeMalayalam. CC @dhanyarajendran — Nidheesh M K (@mknid) February 28, 2018

Gilu Joseph? Sounds Christian to me. Is she playing the role of a Hindu mother in this Photoshoot? https://t.co/XrEmfeexbS And since when did breastfeeding in Public become taboo in India? Milking mileage out of a non-issue in India...... ? — Sujeev Kommana (@skommana1) February 28, 2018

Why Grihalakshmi magazine wanted the Christian model Gilu Joseph to look like Hindu woman? Do they fear to portray other religion lady face? Charlie Hebdo or Da Vinci code film https://t.co/wnZ0t8LLfa — Prabhakar (@prabhakaryes) February 28, 2018

Why model gilu Joseph wearing sindoor,or does christain lady wear sindoor ? — prashant (@pk3061972) February 28, 2018