Makers of two upcoming big budget southern movies -- Spyder and Jai Lava Kusa -- are reportedly having a slight issue with regard to the release dates.

Rumours suggest that the makers of Mahesh Babu-starrer Spyder want the release date of Junior NTR's Jai Lava Kusa be postponed so that the former can be released first.

An industry insider said that the makers of Spyder have requested the Jai Lava Kusa team to postpone its release date to September 27, so that the former can be released on September 22. The slated date of release for Mahesh Babu's Spyder is currently September 27, while Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa is supposed to hit the screens on September 21.

Both the movies are much hyped, and it will be interesting to see if producers of Jr NTR's film agree to postpone their release for the sake of the Mahesh Babu-starrer. The makers of both the films are eyeing to make full use of Dussehra.

Recently, Jai Lava Kusa was in the news after screenshots of its teaser were leaked online. The makers of the movie had immediately reacted and the culprits were arrested.

On the other side, the teaser of Spyder has received a positive response from all sides. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Spyder is expected to be one of the best sci-fi movies that Indian cinema has ever witnessed.

There was also a buzz that the Hindi theatrical rights of Spyder were being sold at a hefty sum of Rs 35 crore, and Karan Johar is one of the front-runners to close the deal. After the success of Baahubali 2, Karan Johar is reportedly willing to make some profits from the Hindi rights of Spyder.