Makar Sankranti (Sankranthi) is probably the only Hindu festival that always falls on the same Gregorian date - January 14, while the dates of other festivals change, based on the lunar calendar.
Sankranti means transition and on this date, Surya (Sun) transits from Dhanurashi (Sagittarius) to the Makara (Capricorn) and marks the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.
Makara Sankranti is held to honour the God Surya in India, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Hindus take a dip in holy rivers on this day and celebrate it by giving sweet treats made of sesame and jaggery. This festival also involves activities like kite flying.
The festival is observed throughout India, but it is known by different names like Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Maghi in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, Bhogali Bihu in Assam, Shishur Saenkraat in Kashmir Khichdi in Uttar Pradesh and Western Bihar and Makara Sankramana in Karnataka.
Surya (Sun) brings light and warmth to the world. Likewise, Makara Sankranti encourages people to live in peace and harmony and for people to reconcile any personal differences. We bring you best quotes, sayings, messages and wishes to share on this special Hindu festival as greetings to friends and family members on Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other social networking platforms.
- Salutations and adorations to the Supreme Lord, the primordial power that divided the year into the four seasons. Salutations to Surya, the Sun God, who on this great day of Makar Sankranti embarks on his northward journey (Uttarayana). - Author Unknown
- Seekers of Truth, aspirants on the path of Yoga, devotees of God, lovers of mankind, all these have to pay tribute to the supreme father of energy, vital, which is Surya. 'Suryah pratyaksha devata' (The Sun is the visible God). If you have any visible God, it is the Sun before you. You cannot see God in His pristine excellence, but you can see God through the operation of his powers in nature. So, this particular day, we call Makara Sankranti, is holy. - Swami Krishnananda
- The sun signifies knowledge, spiritual light and wisdom. Makar Sankranti signifies that we should turn away from the darkness of delusion in which we live, and begin to joyously let the light within us shine brighter and brighter. We should gradually begin to grow in purity, wisdom, and knowledge, even as the sun does from this day. - Swami Sivananda
- The sun, symbolizing wisdom, divine knowledge and spiritual light, which receded from you when you reveled in the darkness of ignorance, delusion and sensuality, now joyously turns on its northward course and moves towards you to shed its light and warmth in greater abundance, and to infuse into you more life and energy. - Author Unknown
- May this festival bring in the Promise of a good harvest,sweetness of Pongal, Brightness of the sun; joy, hope and happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti
- The sun rises with hope, kites fly with bigour, crops are ready to be harvested – all denoting hope, joy and abundance
- The eternal mystery of life is a new start. Wishing you a happy Makar Sankranti.
- Makar Sankranti denotes great planning and happy beginnings; daring and new destinations; success and sweetness. Wish you a great Pongal! And Joyous Makar Sankranti!
- Sending you warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and wishing you life's best now and in all the days to come. Happy Makar Sankranti
- A beautiful, bright and delighted day, sun entered Makar to intense the ray. Crop harvested to cheer the smiles, come together and enjoy the life.
- May the Makar Sankranti fire burn all the moments of sadness and bring you warmth of joy and happiness and love...
