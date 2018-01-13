Makar Sankranti (Sankranthi) is probably the only Hindu festival that always falls on the same Gregorian date - January 14, while the dates of other festivals change, based on the lunar calendar.

Sankranti means transition and on this date, Surya (Sun) transits from Dhanurashi (Sagittarius) to the Makara (Capricorn) and marks the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Makara Sankranti is held to honour the God Surya in India, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Hindus take a dip in holy rivers on this day and celebrate it by giving sweet treats made of sesame and jaggery. This festival also involves activities like kite flying.

The festival is observed throughout India, but it is known by different names like Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Maghi in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, Bhogali Bihu in Assam, Shishur Saenkraat in Kashmir Khichdi in Uttar Pradesh and Western Bihar and Makara Sankramana in Karnataka.

Surya (Sun) brings light and warmth to the world. Likewise, Makara Sankranti encourages people to live in peace and harmony and for people to reconcile any personal differences. We bring you best quotes, sayings, messages and wishes to share on this special Hindu festival as greetings to friends and family members on Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other social networking platforms.