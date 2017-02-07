Colors Super has come up with a rib-tickling reality show called Majaabharatha. It will be telecast at 9 pm from Monday to Wednesday.

As per Colors Super, it has a remedy to treat the symptoms of entertainment withdrawal in viewers. Believing in the philosophy 'Laughter is the best medicine', the channel promises its viewers laughter galore through the new reality-comedy.

The first episode of the show went on air on Monday, February 6. Majaabharatha will entertain the entire family with side-splitting hilarity that will help viewers unwind after the daily hustle and bustle of life.

Conducting auditions across Karnataka, Colors Super opened its doors for aspiring comedians to take the stage and exhibit their talent. The final selection comprised 24 comedians, who have been divided into six groups. Viewers will enjoy the battle as they are pitted against each other in a bid to entertain the judges — actor Shruthi and actor-director S Narayan.

Popular news anchor and actor Sheetal Sheety will host this comic-riot along with Niranjan Deshpande. Both of them were part of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada.

Excited about the latest show, ParameshwarGundkal, business head, Colors Kannada and Colors Super said, "Although it was launched recently, Colors Super is growing at a very steady pace and has received positive response from the viewers. Our decision to shift the last leg of Bigg Boss to Colors Super has seen increase in viewership for the channel. With Majaabharatha, we are excited to introduce a new genre to the audiences and hope that they will receive this show wholeheartedly."