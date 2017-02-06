Popular UV maker Mahindra & Mahindra has quietly launched a new limited edition of its XUV500 in India. Dubbed as XUV500 Sportz, the new edition has been priced at Rs 16,52,940 (ex-showroom Mumbai).

Based on the W10 variant of the XUV500, the Sportz edition features decals on the bonnet and mirror and gets grey alloys with red brake callipers. The new body decals have also been extended to the sides of the Sportz editions and features red racks on top. The colour scheme red is also seen on the door handles and fog lamps. The limited edition features S badging on the C-Pillar, dashboard and key and there is also Sportz badging dome sticker.

It comes powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk engine that produces 140bhp at 3750rpm and 330Nm of torque in the range of 1,600-2,800rpm, paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox or 6-Speed Automatic gearbox.

Other features offered in the W10 variant of the XUV500 includes electric sunroof with anti-pinch, logo-projection lamps on ORVMs, touchscreen infotainment system with USB/GPS/Bluetooth connectivity, 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, tilt power steering, power-foldable and adjustable ORVMs and projector headlamps.

XUV500 Sportz Price (Ex-Showroom Mumbai)