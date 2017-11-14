Home-grown UV maker Mahindra seems to be on a launch spree in India. Its new Scorpio facelift is about to get launched in India and the company is already busy testing the updated version of another SUV the XUV500.

A new set of images shared by TeamBHP reveals that the work on a new facelifted version of XUV500 is progressing rapidly and the test mules are on the roads. The new prototype of XUV500 facelift was caught camera besides its new siblings -- TUV300 Plus and Ssangyong Tivoli.

From the images, the new XUV500 facelift is likely to have major changes in front along with updates in the rear and the cabin. While XUV500 will remain the same as the current model in terms of overall design and styling, newly designed alloy wheels could be an addition. Inside, the layout is likely to be unchanged and may include new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

In its new avatar, the XUV500 facelift may also get upgrade in power. It is rumoured that the engine of the new XUV500 will be re-tuned to generate 168bhp of power, which is an increase of around 30bhp from the current power output. It is not known whether the torque figures of the model will also changed.

XUV500 now comes with the 2.2-litre mHawk engine that produces 140bhp at 3750rpm and 330Nm of torque in the range of 1,600-2,800rpm, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox or six-speed automatic gearbox. Mahindra had launched a new W9 variant in the XUV500 SUV range recently with a price tag of Rs 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The XUV500 W9 is equipped with a host of features such as an electric sunroof with anti-pinch, reverse camera with dynamic assist, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, industry-first Ecosense technology, Android Auto, emergency call, dual airbags and others.