Popular UV maker Mahindra is testing a handful of models on the Indian roads. Amongst them is the upcoming premium MPV codenamed U321. We managed to catch glimpses of the new U321 MPV on camera early this morning on our way to the much-awaited TVS Apache RR 310 launch venue in Chennai.

The test mule spotted was still hiding under heavy camouflage. However, we got a sneak peek at the headlamps with LED daytime running lights, part of its front grille and lower lip. The U321 will be Mahindra's first monocoque MPV and it will be developed at its North American Technical Centre (MNATC) in Michigan and Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai.

Mahindra U321 is the company's answer to Toyota Innova Crysta and Tata Hexa. Expected to be launched in India sometime next year, the new Mahindra MPV looked nearly production-ready in this latest test mule. We expect the U321 to have its world premiere at the upcoming Auto Expo in February 2018.

The new MPV looks huge in size and have a typical MPV silhouette. It shows chunky front and rear bumpers, toothy seven-slat grille up front, sloping windshield and short overhangs. The cabin is expected to be roomy and is likely to offer seven and eight-seater options. It is expected to get a new steering wheel, infotainment system, seat upholstery and features like rear camera, climate control and more.

Under the hood, Mahindra MPV is expected to get a new 1.6-litre diesel engine. Mahindra could also add a 1.8-litre petrol unit to power the new MPV. Beside this, 2.2-litre mHawk engine is also rumoured for the MPV. It remains to be seen which of these will actually come with the new MPV.