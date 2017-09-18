Mahindra & Mahindra has updated the compact SUV, the TUV300, with a top of the line variant, T10. The new TUV300 T10 comes with a host of new features and bookings are open at Mahindra dealerships ahead of the launch.

On the exterior, TUV300 T10 flaunts an imposing grill with black chrome inserts. The black colour treatment was further extended to fog lamp housing while the headlamps get a carbon black finish. Besides the dual tone roof, the metallic Grey alloy wheels and roof rails add a sporty touch. Grey finish for the tailgate wheel cover and a new Pearl White exterior colour option are other new additions.

Interior of the compact SUV has been spruced up with dual-tone faux leather seats and a new 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system with GPS navigation, image and video playback, Bluetooth music streaming and Mahindra's BlueSense technology.

Mahindra TUV300 was originally launched with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk80 diesel engine that develops 84bhp and 230Nm of torque before introducing the mHawk100 engine. The more powerful engine belts out 100bhp and 240Nm of torque. The TUV300 T10 will be offered only with mHawk100 engine with two transmission options- five-speed manual or five-speed AMT.

Mahindra TUV300 T10 is expected to be priced around Rs 25,000 premium over the T8 variant which is sold at Rs 9.35 lakh ex-showroom, Mumbai.

Updated Mahindra KUV100

Mahindra is also readying an update to its smaller SUV, the KUV100. New KUV100 K8 will flaunt dual tone paint scheme, chrome accents for the fog lamps, 15-inch alloy wheels and black upholstery. Updated Mahindra KUV100 K8 is expected to be priced approximately Rs 20,000 more than the regular current K8 variant.