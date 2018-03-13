Indian auto major Mahindra & Mahindra had announced the revival of two iconic motorcycle brands, JAWA and BSA, in 2016. Now, the company is reportedly nearing production stage of the bikes at its Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Mahindra had acquired a controlling stake in Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), the owners of classic British motorcycle brand BSA, in 2016. Classic Legends had also signed an exclusive brand license agreement with Prague-based JAWA that had a cult status in India during 1980s and 90s.

In its return from the deathbed, the JAWA brand of bikes is primarily for emerging markets like India while Mahindra will sell BSA motorcycles in international markets. Although there is no specific information on the bikes in India, the new JAWA bikes are expected to carry classic bike design along with all the latest tech. In that case, it will go up against the Royal Enfield's wide range of cruiser and touring bikes in India.

In May 2017, JAWA had previewed a 350 OHC, a retro-styled motorcycle for Europe. The 350 OHC's design is based on JAWA 350, which was mass produced in the 70s and 80s. JAWA kept the classic British roadster look with 19-inch front and 18-inch wire spoke wheels and tear-drop styled 12.5-litre fuel tank. The bike is just 160kg of dry weight.

JAWA 350 OHC is powered by a single-cylinder 397.2cc, 4-stroke air-cooled engine sourced from Chinese manufacturer Shinray. The engine also boasts of fuel injection system from Delphi. The mill develops 27.7hp at 6,500rpm and a maximum torque of 30.6Nm at 5,000rpm. The engine meets Euro-IV emission norms and it also the first ever JAWA with ABS. Whether JAWA will launch the 350 OHC in India remains to be seen. India launch of JAWA is expected in early 2019.

JAWA brand

Founded in Prague, Czechoslovakia in 1929, the JAWA was one of the top motorcycle manufacturers in the 1950s and exported its 350cc model to over 120 countries. JAWA was introduced in India in the 1950s and the production was carried out directly in India by Ideal Jawa India Ltd based out of Mysore. The company stopped production in 1996.

